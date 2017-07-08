Man Utd make Romelu Lukaku announcement

#MUFC is delighted to announce a fee has been agreed with Everton for the transfer of Romelu Lukaku, subject to a medical & personal terms. pic.twitter.com/O7oQJWzYHo — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 8, 2017

Manchester United have given official confirmation that they have agreed a deal to sign Everton striker Romelu Lukaku.

Following reports earlier this week that the Toffees had accepted a £75m bid from United for the Belgium international, the Red Devils have now announced that a fee has indeed been agreed.

Their signing of Lukaku, aged 24, is now dependent on the player passing a medical and agreeing personal terms, according to a statement posted on Twitter.

But the indications are that Lukaku has already undertaken a medical at UCLA during his holiday in California. Given that personal terms are likely to be a formality, the deal should be announced very soon.

United said that a further announcement would follow in due course.