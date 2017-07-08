Man Utd midfielder shares photo from pre-season tour flight to LA
Manchester United are on their way to Los Angeles to begin their pre-season tour of the USA.
Midfielder Andreas Pereira posted a photo from his seat onboard the flight to the States confirming that he and his team-mates are LA-bound.
You can see Pereira’s Brazilian passport and his boarding pass sitting on the tray table in front of him. He doesn’t seem to have picked out his in-flight entertainment at this stage.
He told his Twitter followers: “On the way to preseason!! LA here we go!!”
On the way to preseason!! LA here we go!! ✈️✈️✈️
À caminho da pré-temporada!! Partiu LA!! ✈️✈️✈️@ManUtd @premierleague @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/XUraCOo4eJ
— Andreas Pereira (@andrinhopereira) July 8, 2017