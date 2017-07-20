Man Utd move for PSG’s Serge Aurier

Manchester United are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier after their attempt to sign Monaco’s Fabinho faltered, according to The Independent.

Manager Jose Mourinho is keen to strengthen at right-back ahead of the 2017/18 campaign. Converted winger Antonio Valencia is currently first-choice in that position.

Fabinho would come with the added benefit of also being able to operate as a defensive midfielder, another of Mourinho’s priority areas, but United have turned their attention to Aurier due to the difficulty they have experienced in negotiating with Monaco.

The Ivory Coast international is reportedly available for £25m, whereas Fabinho’s price tag looked set to be driven about the £40m mark.

Aurier, aged 24, is a controversial figure. In September 2016, he was sentenced to two months in prison after being found guilty of assaulting a police office outside a Paris nightclub.

And he was previously suspended by PSG for calling team-mate Angel Di Maria a “clown” and using a homophobic slur against then manager Laurent Blanc during a question-and-answer session on Periscope.