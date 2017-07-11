Man Utd name new captain

Michael Carrick has been appointed as Manchester United’s new captain.

The veteran midfielder takes the armband following predecessor Wayne Rooney’s transfer to Everton last weekend.

He told MUTV: “It feels great and it is such a huge honour to captain such a great club.

“I never thought I could be here for so long and achieve so much. I have grown to love the club over the years and to be in this position is very special.”

Carrick, aged 35, joined United from Tottenham Hotspur for £18.6m in 2006 and is now their longest serving player.

He was handed a new one-year contract last season and is tied to the Red Devils until June 2018.

The England international, who will celebrate his 36th birthday later this month, has made 459 appearances in all competitions for United to date, scoring 24 goals. He was involved in 23 Premier League games last season.

During his time at Old Trafford, Carrick has won the Champions League, the Europa League, five Premier League titles, the FA Cup and three League Cups.

Carrick represents a natural progression from Rooney to a fellow Englishman and an experienced United player, but there had been some clamour for Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera to be given the captaincy.