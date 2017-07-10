Man Utd players react to Wayne Rooney’s transfer to Everton

Manchester United players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to captain Wayne Rooney’s departure.

The former skipper sealed his transfer to former club Everton on Sunday. He opted to move on after 13 years at Old Trafford having fallen down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho last season.

He was not short of colleagues eager to reminisce about their time together and wish him luck for the future. The well-wishers were led by midfielder Michael Carrick, who played alongside Rooney for 11 of his 13 years at United.

Blew me away by how good he was from day 1. Outrageous. Had ups n downs but what a ride we've been on. Gonna miss him. Good luck Pal #Legend pic.twitter.com/fh0JEEUUBU — Michael Carrick (@carras16) July 10, 2017

Our last trophy together. Thank you for everything Wazza. I feel lucky, I've played with @WayneRooney!! @ManUtd #FarewellToALegend 🔴 pic.twitter.com/d3K1uFxRIB — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) July 10, 2017

Proud to have played alongside you as well as call you a friend. Truly one of a kind! 👑 #legend #leader pic.twitter.com/4qCspbu1Cp — Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) July 10, 2017

What a player and a person 👏🏾 people only dream of doing what he has done! All the best @WayneRooney pic.twitter.com/VaQm4LXIgv — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) July 10, 2017

Fair well legend @WayneRooney i feel honoured to have played with u. #legend — Timothy fosu-mensah (@tfosumensah) July 10, 2017

Dear @WayneRooney: you were always my friend and our captain You were the first to welcome me I will always be thankful with you @ManUtd_Es pic.twitter.com/vJXzdktNqs — Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) July 9, 2017

All the best skipper in the next chapter of your amazing career. Been an absolute pleasure and learnt so much @WayneRooney pic.twitter.com/VlvLl7ii1W — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 9, 2017