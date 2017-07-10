 Skip to main content

Man Utd players react to Wayne Rooney’s transfer to Everton

Manchester United players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to captain Wayne Rooney’s departure.

The former skipper sealed his transfer to former club Everton on Sunday. He opted to move on after 13 years at Old Trafford having fallen down the pecking order under Jose Mourinho last season.

He was not short of colleagues eager to reminisce about their time together and wish him luck for the future. The well-wishers were led by midfielder Michael Carrick, who played alongside Rooney for 11 of his 13 years at United.

