Man Utd plot Kieran Tierney bid

Manchester United are planning to make a bid for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, according to the Daily Mirror.

Manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly been following the Scotland international’s progress closely and is now keen to bring him to Old Trafford. He is ready to launch a £15m bid for the 20-year-old, the report claims.

Tierney is being tracked by several clubs, with Arsenal also keeping a close eye on him. But United have been sending scouts to watch him regularly, including to Scotland’s World Cup qualifier against England at Hampden Park. They are said to have delivered a glowing report to Mourinho after that particular game.

Mourinho is said to be keen on a new left-back given the uncertainty over Luke Shaw’s future. The Portuguese boss has several public spats with the England international last season.

But Tierney is under contract until June 2021 at Celtic Park and the Bhoys are eager to keep hold of him for at least one more season.