Man Utd readying £60m bid for Eric Dier

Manchester United are preparing to make a final push to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Red Devils are set to launch a £60m bid for the England international, with manager Jose Mourinho pressing the club’s hierarchy to speed up the summer transfer business. The bid will be presented as a take it or leave it offer to Spurs, who have already indicated they have no intention of selling Dier.

Recent reports indicated that boyhood United fan Dier is open to the idea of a move to Old Trafford, where he would double his current £70,000-a-week wages.

Chairman Daniel Levy is determined to keep hold of the former Sporting Lisbon man, who has been a key performer for Mauricio Pochettino’s side in defensive midfield and central defence over the past three seasons. The recent £50m sale of right-back Kyle Walker to Manchester City has reportedly strengthened Levy’s resolve to resist any bid for Dier.