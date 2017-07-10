Man Utd set to hijack Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko deal, £35m fee agreed

Manchester United are plotting to beat Chelsea to a second transfer targets in as many weeks as they prepare to sign Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, according to the Daily Star.

France international Bakayoko, aged 22, has been widely tipped to join the Blues this summer and is thought to be one of head coach Antonio Conte’s top summer transfer targets. But the same could have been said of Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, who is now on the verge of finalising his move to United.

And Jose Mourinho is said to be planning to hijack another of his former club’s would-be summer deals by making a move for Bakayoko.

The report claims United have agreed a £35m fee for Bakayoko and will now go head-to-head with Chelsea for his signing.

Defensive midfielder Bakayoko started his career at Rennes and joined Monaco in 2014. He has made 92 appearances for his current club, helping them to the Ligue 1 title last season.

United were thought to be planning to sign Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic, who Bakayoko was expected to replace in Conte’s squad, but it now appears they have other plans.