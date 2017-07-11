Man Utd star struggles to fill Romelu Lukaku’s boots

While most people were talking about the size of Romelu Lukaku’s transfer fee yesterday, his new Manchester United team-mate Juan Mata was admiring the size of his feet.

The Spanish attacking midfielder was amused by the Belgium international’s ginormous football boots and couldn’t resist trying them on as United prepared for a pre-season training session in Los Angeles.

Needless to say, 5ft 7in Mata struggled to fill his 6ft 3in colleague’s boots.

Writing on Twitter, he mused: “RomeluLukaku9 aka biggest boots EVER.”