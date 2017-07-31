Man Utd starlet earns spot in Jose Mourinho’s squad for next season

Manchester United youngster Andreas Pereira has won a first-team place for next season after impressing during pre-season, according to The Sun.

United boss Jose Mourinho was reportedly intended to let the 21-year-old once again leave Old Trafford on loan for the 2017/18 campaign. But he has shelved those plans after being impressed with Pereira’s showing during the Red Devils’ tour of the USA.

Pereira has already been the subject of enquiries from several clubs interested in signing him on a temporary basis, the article claims. But the Brazil Under-20 international is now set to start the new season in the United first team squad.

Pereira spent last season on loan in Spain with Granada. He impressed as he scored give goals in 35 La Liga outings.

The Belgian-born playmaker was on PSV Eindhoven’s books before joining United in 2011. He has made 13 senior appearances for the Red Devils to date – five of which came in the Premier League – and scored one goal.