Man Utd transfer target named in pre-season tour squad

Inter Milan have named winger Ivan Perisic in their squad for a pre-season tour of the Far East.

There had been reports that the Croatia international was reluctant to travel and would be omitted from the travelling party as Manchester United close in on an agreement with Inter over a transfer fee.

But Perisic is included in a 28-man Inter squad selected by coach Luciano Spalletti to fly to China later today.

The former Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund man was allowed to skip a pre-season training camp in the Alps over the weekend, but that was to return to his homeland for dental treatment on an abscess.

United officials have been in Milan to negotiate with their Inter counterparts, but the deal has evidently not reached the stage at which the Serie A side’s hierarchy feel obliged to pull Perisic out of their preparations for the 2017/18 campaign.

The player is thought to be one of Jose Mourinho’s top transfer targets.