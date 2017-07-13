Mesut Ozil says he wants to stay at Arsenal

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil says he wants to stay at the club.

The Germany international said remaining with the Gunners beyond this season is definitely his preference.

Ozil, aged 28, is into the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and is yet to agree a new deal, with talks over an extension having ended in deadlock.

But the playmaker, who has been touted for a move away from north London during the current transfer window, has now given Gooners some hope that he will ultimately put pen to paper on a new deal.

He told the Arsenal website: “It is definitely my preference to stay. It is such a great club and I have always said that I feel very good at Arsenal.

“Once everyone is back in London we will sit down and discuss about the future.

“For now the most important thing is our pre-season and getting through the tour, training and getting fitness. When I’m back in London, we will sit down and discuss.”

Ozil joined the Gunners from Real Madrid for a then club record £42.4m in 2013. The five-year contract he signed at that stage expires next summer.

If he hasn’t agreed a new deal by the January transfer window, he will be free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside England.