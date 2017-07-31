Nemanja Matic close to joining Man Utd

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic is on the verge of signing for Manchester United in a £40m deal, according to the BBC.

The Serbia international, aged 28, has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford all summer and it appears the deal is now nearing completion.

United manager Jose Mourinho has confirmed that he wants to sign a midfielder to add balance to his team before the transfer window closes. With Tottenham Hotspur blocking any attempts from United to sign Eric Dier, Matic has long been the most likely candidate.

Asked about the Matic deal after yesterday’s pre-season win over Norwegian side Valerenga, Mourinho said: “We are waiting for news. He wants it very much.

“I think we have a chance.”

The move would see Matic reunited with the manager who paid £21m to bring him back to Stamford Bridge in January 2014. He had been valued at £5m when he moved to Benfica in January 2011 as a makeweight in the David Luiz deal.

United faced competition from Juventus, but the Italian champions have seemingly accepted defeat in the race to sign Matic.

A leaked photo appears to show Matic at United’s Carrington training ground for a medical yesterday. Click here to see it.