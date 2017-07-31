Nemanja Matic’s Man Utd squad number confirmed

Manchester United have announced that Nemanja Matic will wear the number 31 shirt for them next season.

Confirmation of the 28-year-old’s squad number came shortly after he was signed from Chelsea this afternoon.

As you can see in the photo above, Matic was handed training kit featuring the number 31 when he was at Carrington yesterday to undergo a medical ahead of his move.

A big welcome to our new no.31… #MaticIsRed pic.twitter.com/Mo1TM9gb26 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 31, 2017

United’s number 31 shirt was last worn by German midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger, who vacated it when he moved to MLS side Chicago Fire earlier this year.

United’s number 31 was previously worn by fellow midfielder Marouane Fellaini for two seasons after his signing from Everton in 2013. It has also been worn by Keith Gillespie, John Curtis, Nick Culkin, Darren Fletcher, David Jones, Corry Evans and Scott Wootton in the Premier League era.

Matic has gone up 10 digits from the number 21 shirt he sported at Chelsea. United’s number 21 jersey is occupied by Ander Herrera and was not available for the Serbia international to choose.