Newcastle linked with double-swoop for Arsenal defenders

Arsenal full-backs Carl Jenkinson and Kieran Gibbs are both being targeted by Newcastle United, according to the Newcastle Chronicle.

Right-back Jenkinson and left-back Gibbs have both been left in London as the Gunners head to Australia for a pre-season tour.

Of the fit and available first-team players, only Jenkinson, Gibbs, Lucas Perez and former Newcastle defender Matthieu Debuchy have been omitted from the 25-man travelling party. That has prompted speculation that all four will be allowed to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Rafa Benitez’s newly promoted Magpies have been linked with moves from both Jenkinson and Gibbs.

Jenkinson, aged 25, has spent two seasons on loan at West Ham United in recent seasons, albeit the second was cut short due to injury.

Gibbs, aged 27, is into the final 12 months of his contract and was down the pecking order even before Arsene Wenger’s recent signing of Schalke left0back Saed Kolasinac. He is reported to be available for £8m.