Paul Pogba reveals his new goal celebration

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed his new goal celebration for the 2017/18 campaign – and United fans have already had a sneak preview of it.

The France international has been something of a figurehead for the dab in recent times, but it appears that particular dance is now confined to the history books as far as Pogba is concerned.

When he finds the net next season, the former Juventus star reckons he will break into the Billy dance. The new goal celebration is a tribute to Pogba’s friend Billax and was the routine he performed after the final whistle in the Europa League final.

Asked about his dab celebration, he told Esquire: “First of all, it started in America with [hip hop group] Migos. I started doing it, because I liked the music, I liked the dance, and people loved it because they can do nice videos.

“But Dab is Dab, now it’s gone. I think I’ve done the last Dab of the season. Now it’s the Billy dance.”

Pressed to explain the Billy dance, he revealed: “You saw it last night [after beating Ajax]. The Billy dance is created by my friend Billax.

“I call him my brother, he’s a football coach now. He’s one of the people I grew up with. I played with them when I was a kid and they are still my best friends. So that’s the dance we have. And I will make sure that everyone does it. I’ll make sure that it goes on FIFA 18!”

And here it is:

Pogba doing Pogba thing! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WBYatGN3Yg — BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) May 24, 2017

Pogba, aged 24, had cause to break into a goal celebration on nine occasions in his 51 appearances for United last season. He joined from Juve for a world record £89.3m last August.