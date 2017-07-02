Pep Guardiola ready to let Joe Hart join Man Utd

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola is prepared to let goalkeeper Joe Hart join rivals Manchester United, according to the Sunday Express.

Reports in recent weeks have indicated that United boss Jose Mourinho would be interested in signing Hart if he loses current no.1 David De Gea to Real Madrid this summer.

Guardiola would be ready to let Hart’s controversial move from the Etihad Stadium to Old Trafford go ahead, the report claims.

The England international, aged 30, has been surplus to requirements at City since Guardiola’s appointment a year ago.

He spent last season on loan in Italy with Torino and is expected to leave on a permanent basis this summer.

His £125,000-a-week wages and £25m asking price have deterred some potential suitors, but would not be an issue for United.

Owen Hargreaves was the last player to move between the Manchester clubs.

Hart, who is due to report for pre-season training tomorrow, joined City from Shrewsbury Town in 2006.