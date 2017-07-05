Photo: Alexandre Lacazette signs his Arsenal contract

Arsenal have released a photo of new signing Alexandre Lacazette putting pen to paper on his contract.

Wearing a white t-shirt, the former Lyon striker can be seen with his pen hovering over his new deal.

The Gunners have not confirmed the length of Lacazette’s contract, saying only that they have tied the 26-year-old down to a long-term deal.

The France international is seated in front of a photo of his new club lifting the 2015 FA Cup at Wembley. Standing alongside him is Gunners boss Arsene Wenger, who has reportedly been scouting Lacazette for the past 10 years. No wonder he has a beaming grin on his face after finally signing him.