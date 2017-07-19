Photo: Arsenal fans’ Boom Xhaka Laca banner

Arsenal supporters attending today’s game against Bayern Munich unveiled a new banner in honour of midfielder Granit Xhaka and summer signing Alexandre Lacazette.

The banner seen in the stands in Shanghai featured images of both players accompanied by the slogan: “Boom Xhaka Laka.”

That’s a musical pun. What it is a pun on probably depends on your age and musical taste. It could be on Boom Shack-A-Lak by reggae pop artist Apache India, I Want to Take You Higher by Sly & The Family Stone or Boom Shacka by Brianna and Flo Rida.