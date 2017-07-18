 Skip to main content

Photo: Arsenal player arrives for medical

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has arrived in Turin to undergo a medical at Juventus.

The Serie A champions shared a photo of the Poland international, aged 27, turning up to undergo the requisite physical checks before completing his transfer from the Gunners. He is pictured landing at the airport in Turin ahead of his medical.

Szczesny has spent the past two seasons on loan at Roma, but is now set to join their domestic rivals on a permanent deal.

