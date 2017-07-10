Photo: Chelsea star still in his homeland as players return for pre-season

Chelsea’s players return to pre-season training today, but striker Diego Costa looks unlikely to be involved.

A photo posted on Instagram last night by Costa’s brother Jair showed the Blues star was still on the beach in Brazil.

The Spain striker revealed earlier this summer that he had received a text from head coach Antonio Conte informing him that he was not part of his plans for the 2017/18 campaign. It looks like that extends to being excused returning to Cobham today.