Photo: Dom Solanke signs his Liverpool contract

Former Chelsea striker Dom Solanke has put pen to paper on a contract with Liverpool.

The 19-year-old starlet took to Twitter to share a photo of him signing his deal at Melwood earlier today.

Neither Liverpool nor Solanke confirmed the length of the contract he is signing, but he said he was honoured to be joining the Reds. The beaming grin on his face suggests he is also pretty chuffed about his move to Merseyside.

