Photo: Eden Hazard hits the gym, gives fitness update

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has posted on social media to give an update on his fitness situation.

The winger has been recovering from surgery on an ankle injury sustained in training with Belgium at the end of last season.

Hazard published a photo on Instagram showing he is now working in the gym, where he is fit enough to run on a treadmill.

He wrote a caption confirming that he had now had his cast removed and is putting in the hard work to get back to full fitness.