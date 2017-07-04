 Skip to main content

Photo: Florian Lejeune poses in Newcastle kit

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Eibar defender Florian Lejeune.

The 26-year-old Frenchman posed in the club’s home kit at St James’ Park after finalising his transfer.

Lejeune has signed a five-year deal that ties him to the Magpies until June 2022.

Newcastle’s own Twitter account described him as tough and uncompromising.

The 6ft 3in centre-back, who can also operate in midfield, started his career in the French lower leagues with Agde and Istres. He joined Villarreal in 2011, but mainly played for the club’s B team.

He moved on to Girona in 2014. They sold him to Manchester City a year later, but City immediately loaned him back to Girona.

Lejeune joined Eibar a year ago and impressed in his debut season with them.

More Articles

Paul Pogba reveals his new goal celebration

Man Utd keen to sign Marc Bartra

Wayne Rooney to Everton is almost inevitable