Photo: Florian Lejeune poses in Newcastle kit

Newcastle United have completed the signing of Eibar defender Florian Lejeune.

The 26-year-old Frenchman posed in the club’s home kit at St James’ Park after finalising his transfer.

Lejeune has signed a five-year deal that ties him to the Magpies until June 2022.

Newcastle’s own Twitter account described him as tough and uncompromising.

The 6ft 3in centre-back, who can also operate in midfield, started his career in the French lower leagues with Agde and Istres. He joined Villarreal in 2011, but mainly played for the club’s B team.

He moved on to Girona in 2014. They sold him to Manchester City a year later, but City immediately loaned him back to Girona.

Lejeune joined Eibar a year ago and impressed in his debut season with them.