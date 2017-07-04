Photo: Florian Lejeune poses in Newcastle kit
Newcastle United have completed the signing of Eibar defender Florian Lejeune.
The 26-year-old Frenchman posed in the club’s home kit at St James’ Park after finalising his transfer.
Lejeune has signed a five-year deal that ties him to the Magpies until June 2022.
Newcastle’s own Twitter account described him as tough and uncompromising.
Tough. Uncompromising. No nonsense. 💪🏽 #AnnouncedLejeune pic.twitter.com/lmiATRM3n2
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 4, 2017
The 6ft 3in centre-back, who can also operate in midfield, started his career in the French lower leagues with Agde and Istres. He joined Villarreal in 2011, but mainly played for the club’s B team.
He moved on to Girona in 2014. They sold him to Manchester City a year later, but City immediately loaned him back to Girona.
Lejeune joined Eibar a year ago and impressed in his debut season with them.