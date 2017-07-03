Photo: Former Chelsea skipper John Terry poses in an Aston Villa kit

It was always going to look weird no matter which team he joined this summer and, sure enough, John Terry in an Aston Villa shirt looks pretty odd.

Since making his first-team debut for Chelsea in 1998, Terry had established himself as Mr Chelsea.

But after being released at the end of his contract last month to end his long stint at Stamford Bridge, he has now swapped the royal blue of Chelsea for the claret and blue of Villa.

Terry does at least have some experience of his new outfit having played for the West Ham United youth team before switching to the Blues in 1995.