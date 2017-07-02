Photo: Harry Kane proposes on the beach
Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has had an action-packed holiday.
We’ve already seen him playing American football, playing golf and out on a boat trip.
But he has ended the trip in style by proposing to his long-term partner Kate Goodland. The pair are childhood sweethearts and have a six-month old daughter together, so it is not a big surprise to learn that she said yes.
Kane shared a photo on social media showing him down on one knee on the beach to pop the question.
She said YES! 😘❤️💍🏖 pic.twitter.com/6IfmK7DFK4
— Harry Kane (@HKane) July 1, 2017