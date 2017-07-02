Photo: Harry Kane proposes on the beach

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has had an action-packed holiday.

We’ve already seen him playing American football, playing golf and out on a boat trip.

But he has ended the trip in style by proposing to his long-term partner Kate Goodland. The pair are childhood sweethearts and have a six-month old daughter together, so it is not a big surprise to learn that she said yes.

Kane shared a photo on social media showing him down on one knee on the beach to pop the question.