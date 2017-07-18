Photo: Injured Man Utd players in rehab

Manchester United’s pre-season tour of the USA is a lot less fun for three players than it is for the rest of the squad.

Ashley Young, Marcos Rojo and Luke Shaw have all been included in the travelling party despite not being fit enough to feature in either of the two fixtures played so far.

So, while their team-mates build up their match fitness, Young, Rojo and Shaw are left to hit the gym for rehab sessions with United’s physio team.

Young shared a photo of one such session on Twitter.

Rehab Gang Gang pic.twitter.com/kjAQhQ2hnk — Ashley Young (@youngy18) July 17, 2017