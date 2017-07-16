Photo: Joe Hart on his way to West Ham medical
Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart has shared a photo of him on his way to undergo a medical at West Ham United.
The England international was pictured in a first-class carriage of a Virgin Trains train from Manchester to London.
Hart is due at the Hammers’ training ground tomorrow to have his physical condition checked ahead of a season-long loan.
The deal is expected to include an option to convert the deal into a permanent transfer.
Hart wrote: “On route to the next adventure #kaammoonnnn.”