Photo: Kyle Walker poses with Man City shirt
Kyle Walker has been pictured with a Manchester City shirt after completing his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur.
The England international, aged 27, has finalised his £50m move to the Etihad Stadium and signed a five-year contract with his new club.
He posed with City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain while holding a City home shirt up to celebrate his move.
As you can see from the picture, Walker will wear the number 2 shirt for Pep Guardiola’s side next season.