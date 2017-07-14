Photo: Kyle Walker poses with Man City shirt

Kyle Walker has been pictured with a Manchester City shirt after completing his transfer from Tottenham Hotspur.

The England international, aged 27, has finalised his £50m move to the Etihad Stadium and signed a five-year contract with his new club.

He posed with City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain while holding a City home shirt up to celebrate his move.

As you can see from the picture, Walker will wear the number 2 shirt for Pep Guardiola’s side next season.