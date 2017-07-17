Photo: Liverpool midfielder undergoing medical

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has been undergoing a medical at Lazio ahead of a £5m move to the Italian side.

The Brazil international, aged 30, is on the verge of leaving Anfield. A photo posted to Lazio’s Twitter account this morning showed just how close the deal is to completion.

Lucas can be seen riding an exercise bike while wired up to allow various checks on his physical condition to be carried out.

He had been photographed posing with a Lazio scarf after arriving in Rome last night.