Photo: Lucas Leiva poses in Lazio shirt

Lucas Leiva has donned the shirt of his new club Lazio after completing his transfer from Liverpool.

The Brazilian midfielder’s 10-year stint at Anfield has come to a close after his £5m switch to the Stadio Olimpico was finalised this evening.

Lucas, aged 30, showed off the crest on the new Lazio home shirt as he posed for a post-signing photoshoot at the Italian club.

He joined Liverpool, also for a fee of £5m, from Brazilian side Gremio in 2007.