Photo: Man Utd-bound Romelu Lukaku poses with Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has posted a photo on Instagram showing him posing with his soon-to-be team-mate Romelu Lukaku.

The pair spent time together on holiday in Los Angeles.

In the wake of today’s news that United and Lukaku’s current club Everton have agreed a £75m fee for his transfer, Pogba shared the image of him and the Belgian striker standing alongside each other.

Both players are decked out exclusively in white clothes. Anyone would think a Real Madrid move was on the cards.