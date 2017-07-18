Photo: Spurs defender signed new five-year contract

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kieran Trippier has signed a new five-year contract tying him to the club until June 2022.

He posed for a photo with head coach Mauricio Pochettino as he put pen to paper on his new deal.

We are delighted to announce that @trippier2 has signed a new contract with the Club, which will run until 2022. #COYS pic.twitter.com/s3Yf9V8VZx — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 18, 2017

The 26-year-old joined Spurs from Burnley for £3.5m in 2015. He has made 22 appearances for the club in his two seasons with them to date, but is in line to become Pochettino’s starting right-back for the 2017/18 season following the £50m sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City.

Trippier finished last season as Pochettino’s preferred option for some big matches towards the end of last season, including the north London derby against Arsenal, as speculation over Walker’s future began to mount.

The one-cap England international came through the ranks at Manchester City, but moved to Turf Moor without having made a senior appearance for City.