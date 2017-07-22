Photos: Alvaro Morata arrives in Singapore to join Chelsea’s pre-season tour

Chelsea’s new club record signing Alvaro Morata has arrived in Singapore ready to link-up with his new team-mates on their pre-season tour.

The former Real Madrid striker joined the Blues yesterday and immediately jetted out to the Far East.

Antonio Conte’s squad were in China for today’s friendly against Arsenal, but will now head to Singapore to face Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

When they arrive, they will find Morata, aged 24, waiting for them.

These were the scenes when he landed in Singapore.

There was a warm welcome for @AlvaroMorata in Singapore. We'll see him in the morning… #CFCTour pic.twitter.com/zZn4fX0DaZ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 22, 2017