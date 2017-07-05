Photos: Arsenal return to pre-season training

Arsenal’s players have reported back for pre-season training.

Many members of the Gunners’ squad were back in action at London Colney yesterday to start their preparations for the 2017/18 season.

Among those photographed taking part in the first training session of the new campaign was summer signing Sead Kolasinac. The free transfer from Schalke took part in his inaugural session with his new team-mates, as you can see in the photo below.

Back to work 💪🏾⚽️ pic.twitter.com/76VLArbkLS — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) July 4, 2017

The likes of Alexis Sanchez and Shkodran Mustafi are still on holiday after being on duty with their national teams.