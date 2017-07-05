Photos: Arsenal return to pre-season training
Arsenal’s players have reported back for pre-season training.
Many members of the Gunners’ squad were back in action at London Colney yesterday to start their preparations for the 2017/18 season.
The boys are back#WeAreTheArsenal 🔴 pic.twitter.com/NhXHWntf8V
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 4, 2017
Among those photographed taking part in the first training session of the new campaign was summer signing Sead Kolasinac. The free transfer from Schalke took part in his inaugural session with his new team-mates, as you can see in the photo below.
Yes @seadk6! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/EIxnGPvh7x
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 4, 2017
#DatGuyWelbz pic.twitter.com/VrYS2J4Ott
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 5, 2017
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 5, 2017
💪 @mertesacker pic.twitter.com/KW9dg513zr
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) July 5, 2017
Welcome to the arsenal family @seadk6 #gunner #family #pre-season pic.twitter.com/ru3E5lSVwk
— Emiliano Martínez (@emimartinezz1) July 4, 2017
Holiday is over and I'm back at @Arsenal training ground with fully charged batteries 🔋⚽✨ #YaGunnersYa #training #London pic.twitter.com/niNeYjeiN9
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) July 4, 2017
Back to work 💪🏾⚽️ pic.twitter.com/76VLArbkLS
— Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) July 4, 2017
The likes of Alexis Sanchez and Shkodran Mustafi are still on holiday after being on duty with their national teams.