Photos: Chelsea star wearing 2017/18 home kit

Chelsea’s players have been sharing images of themselves wearing the club’s 2017/18 kits after it was unveiled today.

The Blues’ long association with Adidas ended yesterday evening – and they wasted no time in launching their first strip with new kit suppliers Nike this morning.

Both the blue home kit and white away kit were unveiled today.

Like last season’s kit, it is sponsored by Japanese rubber firm Yokohama Tyres.

Here are a selection of pictures posted by members of the champions’ squad showing themselves decked out in the new gear.

