Photos: Chelsea star wearing 2017/18 home kit
Chelsea’s players have been sharing images of themselves wearing the club’s 2017/18 kits after it was unveiled today.
The Blues’ long association with Adidas ended yesterday evening – and they wasted no time in launching their first strip with new kit suppliers Nike this morning.
Both the blue home kit and white away kit were unveiled today.
Like last season’s kit, it is sponsored by Japanese rubber firm Yokohama Tyres.
Here are a selection of pictures posted by members of the champions’ squad showing themselves decked out in the new gear.
Newer, faster, bluer – finally get to wear a @nikefootball @chelseafc kit! Join us https://t.co/YZyQufbXx9 #wearethepride pic.twitter.com/ETiZxcNeV7
— Eden hazard (@hazardeden10) July 1, 2017
New kit 💙. Join us https://t.co/FVrRekJL5j #WeAreThePride pic.twitter.com/rHyWYKtSyI
— Kurt Zouma (@KurtZouma) July 1, 2017
Excited to wear the new @nikefootball @chelseafc kit. Join us https://t.co/wA0O3Dv52d #wearethepride @nikefootball @chelseafc pic.twitter.com/iEqZyVWlIa
— Willian (@willianborges88) July 1, 2017
Looking good, lads! 👌@DavidLuiz_4 @_Pedro17_ @VictorMoses @hazardeden10 #WeAreThePride pic.twitter.com/UYJoGKNIxo
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 1, 2017