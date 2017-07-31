Photos: Chelsea’s Nemanja Matic pictured in Man Utd training kit

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic appears to be on the verge of completing his transfer to Manchester United after a photo emerged showing him in the Red Devils’ training kit.

The Serbia international was rumoured to have undergone a medical at United’s Carrington training base on Sunday. This picture suggests that was the case.

The unusual angle and the fact that Matic is wearing Bastian Schweinsteiger’s old squad number had led to suggestions that this might be a Photoshop fake. But the Blues anchorman seems to be decked out in United’s current training gear, which they have been wearing on their pre-season tour.

A mole visible on Matic’s right arm is further evidence that this is genuine because it can be seen on other photos of him.

And if was done on Photoshop, the faker has not only noticed and incorporated the mole but also done an astounding job with getting the light and shadows correct.

All that considered, expect an announcement from United very soon.