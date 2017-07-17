Photos: Diego Costa dons Atletico Madrid shirt, sends a hug to Antonio Conte

If Diego Costa’s Chelsea career wasn’t already over, it is now.

The Spain international received a text message from head coach Antonio Conte earlier this summer to inform him that he would not be in his plans for the 2017/18 season. Costa has since been excused from pre-season training and allowed to stay on holiday in his native Brazil.

It was from a party in Brazil that he posted Instagram footage showing him decked out in an Atletico Madrid shirt. Costa has been linked with a return to his former club, even though they would be unable to register him until January due to their transfer ban.

And when Chelsea team-mate Cesc Fabregas posted a comment on the video, Costa responded (in Spanish): “Give Conte a hug.”