Photos: Man Utd players flying to USA for pre-season tour

Manchester United’s players have travelled to the USA for their pre-season tour.

The Red Devils flew to Los Angeles yesterday for the start of their trip.

Several United players posted photos to social media showing the travelling party on the plane on their way to the States.

Spanish pair Juan Mata and David De Gea were sitting alongside each other for the flight, which gave them plenty of opportunity to compare beards.

Here are photos from Mata, De Gea and other United players.