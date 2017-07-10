Photos: Romelu Lukaku posing in Man Utd kit

Manchester United’s new signing Romelu Lukaku has posed in the club’s kit after completing his £75m transfer from Everton.

The Belgium international, aged 24, was officially confirmed as a United player this evening and the Red Devils wasted no time in sharing photos of the new striker decked out in the 2017/18 home kit.

Lukaku’s pictures have mainly been taken poolside in Los Angeles, where he is currently on holiday and where United start their pre-season tour.