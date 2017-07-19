Photos: Spurs flying to USA for pre-season tour

Tottenham Hotspur’s players are en route to the USA to start their pre-season tour.

Mauricio Pochettino’s squad left the UK earlier today ahead of friendly fixtures against Paris Saint-Germain, Roma and Manchester City in the International Champions Cup.

You can see below a selection of photos showing the Spurs players boarding their flight and on board the plane preparing for take-off.

