Photos: Spurs training in Orlando

Tottenham Hotspur held an open training session in Orlando as they prepare for today’s pre-season friendly against Paris Saint-Germain.

Some of the club’s American supporters got the opportunity to watch Mauricio Pochettino’s squad in action at close quarters and meet them at the end of the session.

The Spurs players were put through their paces in sweltering conditions in Florida, as you can see from the selection of photos below. Midfielder Mousa Dembele was among those keen to cool himself down when the opportunity arose.

Today's session in Orlando was a hot one… 💦 #SpursInUSA pic.twitter.com/1ILLo5FjAS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 21, 2017

Training in the ☀️ and meeting the fans in Orlando… 🇺🇸 #SpursInUSA pic.twitter.com/YCmBcAodAx — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 21, 2017

Great to meet our American fans today, thanks for the support! 🙌🏽🇺🇸 #COYS pic.twitter.com/hQOr1Uz3ak — Dele (@Dele_Alli) July 21, 2017