Photos: Tiemoue Bakayoko poses in a Chelsea shirt
France international Tiemoue Bakayoko has posed in a Chelsea shirt for the first time after completing his transfer from Monaco.
Sporting his usual peroxide blonde hair, the 22-year-old midfielder donned the Blues’ 2017/18 home kit for a post-signing photoshoot in the wake of his long-awaited move to Stamford Bridge being finalised on Saturday.
He has signed a five-year contract that ties him to Chelsea until June 2022.
Bakayoko, a powerful midfield anchorman, will wear number 14 on his jersey next season.