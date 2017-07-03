 Skip to main content

Photos: Tottenham Hotspur players start pre-season training

Tottenham Hotspur badge

Pre-season training is officially underway at Tottenham Hotspur.

Members of Mauricio Pochettino’s squad reported for duty at the north London club’s Hotspur Way training ground earlier today.

Many of Spurs’ biggest names are still on holiday to compensate for time spent on international duty, but there were still some familiar faces.

Goalkeeper Michel Vorm, midfielder Harry Winks, winger Georges-Kevin N’koudou and, fresh from winning the Under-20 World Cup with England, Josh Onomah were all in attendance.

There was a session in the gym to kick things off. No doubt lots of data was being collected on each player’s condition upon their return to work.

