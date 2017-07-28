 Skip to main content

Photos and Videos: Chelsea final training session in Singapore

Chelsea’s players have taken part in their final training session of their pre-season tour.

The Blues were put through their paces in Singapore for the last time on Friday. They will now face Inter Milan in a friendly tomorrow before heading back to the UK to continue their preparations for the 2017/18 campaign.

Here are some photos and videos from today’s session, featuring the likes of Marcos Alonso, David Luiz and Charly Musonda. Click here to see a moment of magic from Alvaro Morata.