PSG to bid £35m for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez

Paris Saint-Germain will make a £35m bid for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez next week, according to Sky Sports.

The French side are plotting a move for the Chile international, who is into the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and refusing to sign an extension.

Sanchez’s wage demands have reportedly been a factor in negotiations with the Gunners hierarchy ending in stalemate. Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol claims the 28-year-old’s representatives have demanded a salary of £500,000-a-week from PSG if he is to make the move to Parc des Princes.

Sanchez, who joined the Gunners from Barcelona in 2014, has been quoted in the Chilean media as saying he wants to play Champions League football next season. That is not on offer at Arsenal, who finished fifth in the Premier League last season and will compete in the Europa League in 2017/18.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists his star forward will not be sold this summer.