Romelu Lukaku explains why he rejected Chelsea return

Manchester United-bound Romelu Lukaku has revealed why he turned down the chance to rejoin former club Chelsea.

The Belgium international, aged 24, had been widely tipped to return to Stamford Bridge this summer until news broke last week that United and Everton had agreed a £75m fee for his transfer.

At that stage, the Blues launched a bid of their own, matching United’s offer in the hope of luring Lukaku back.

But with his switch to Old Trafford now on the verge of completion, Lukaku has been explaining why he has chosen United over the Premier League champions – and it won’t please Chelsea fans.

He told ESPN: “My mind was already set. I gave my word, and I don’t look back.

“I didn’t look back since, and I was already mentally preparing to be part of the team.”

He went on to suggest that United’s stadium, fans and ambitions were also factors in his decision to turn down Chelsea’s late approach.

Asked what he would say to those asking why he chose to join United, he replied: “I would say, ‘Who would say no to the biggest club in the world?’

“Best stadium in England. The best fans. This is the perfect opportunity. I always said I wanted to play for a team that’s challenging for every trophy that there is.

“I think Manchester United at the minute wants to be the dominant team, that dominant force. If you look at their history, it says enough. To become part of a club like them is something that I really wanted. I’m thankful for the opportunity that they gave me.

“Now it’s time to work hard, work harder than I ever did before. I’m willing to do it. Hopefully, it will come a good way.”

The prolific striker has passed a medical with United and is expected to finalise his £75m transfer in the next 24 hours.

He joined Chelsea as an 18-year-old in August 2011 for £10m, with the fee potentially rising to £17m with add-ons. But he made just 15 appearances for the Blues and failed to score a single goal.

He was sent on loan to West Bromwich Albion and Everton, and made a £28m permanent move to the Toffees in 2014.