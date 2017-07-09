Romelu Lukaku not named in Man Utd pre-season tour squad

Manchester United have announced their squad for a pre-season tour of the USA – and Romelu Lukaku is not included.

The Belgium international is widely expected to complete his £75m transfer to the Red Devils within a matter of hours after passing a medical.

And the fact that he is already in Los Angeles, where the tour starts, on holiday with Paul Pogba indicates that he will be involved for Jose Mourinho’s side in their upcoming fixtures.

But his arrival did not come soon enough for a squad announcement posted by United this lunchtime.

There is no Lukaku. Also missing is former captain Wayne Rooney, who has completed his transfer to boyhood club Everton today.