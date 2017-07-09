Romelu Lukaku passes Man Utd medical, says he’s joining world’s biggest club

Ahead of his transfer to Manchester United, Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has asked the rhetorical question: “Who would say no to the biggest club in the world?”

ESPN reports that Lukaku has passed his medical in Los Angeles and is now waiting for the deal to be officially announced before he links up with United’s squad for their pre-season tour of the USA.

He told the broadcaster: “This is an opportunity that I’ve always wanted since I was a child.

“When [Manchester United] came calling, I didn’t have to think twice. So I’m really delighted to hopefully be part of their history.”

On the possibility of rejoining former club Chelsea, who launched a last-gasp attempt to match United’s bid, he said: “My mind was already set. I gave my word, and I don’t look back.

“I didn’t look back since, and I was already mentally preparing to be part of the team.”

Asked what he would say to those asking why he chose to join United, he replied: “I would say, ‘Who would say no to the biggest club in the world?’

“Best stadium in England. The best fans. This is the perfect opportunity. I always said I wanted to play for a team that’s challenging for every trophy that there is.

“I think Manchester United at the minute wants to be the dominant team, that dominant force. If you look at their history, it says enough. To become part of a club like them is something that I really wanted. I’m thankful for the opportunity that they gave me.

“Now it’s time to work hard, work harder than I ever did before. I’m willing to do it. Hopefully, it will come a good way.”

Lukaku is on the verge of a £75m move to the Red Devils.