Romelu Lukaku posts goodbye message to Everton fans ahead of Man Utd move

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has posted a farewell message on Instagram ahead of his transfer to Manchester United.

The Belgium international, aged 24, is on the verge of completing his £75m move to United after undergoing a medical.

Lukaku has published a short video accompanied by a written goodbye to the Goodison Park faithful, staff, coaches and players.

He wrote: “I want to say a big thank you to all the people involved at @everton. I want to thank the fans for your support throughout the 4 years we’ve spend together. You guys helped me through all my games and I can proudly say it was an honour to play in front of you.

“To the staff at the the stadium and training ground thank you for making me feel home from the first day i walked in. To my teammates it was great to play with you guys. To technical staff thank you for helping me become a better player. Working with you guys has been a pleasure and i’ll take ur advice throughout the rest of my career.

“Thank you Everton Football Club.”

United fans will be hoping Lukaku’s goalscoring proves to be better than his graphic design and video editing skills.